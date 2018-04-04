​Western Singer/Songwriter Performs At The Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — Enjoy an intimate evening with Western singer and songwriter Dave Munsick at “Live in the Lobby” at the Broadway Theater. This well-known musician from northern Wyoming will be giving a solo performance on Friday, April 13th at 7 p.m. This performance is co-sponsored by Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 and include a 1-day membership to the Friends of the Broadway Theater Social Club. Beer and wine will be available at the concert. Buy tickets at the URA office (603 S Main) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.



A former New Mexico State Championship Fiddler, Dave Munsick brought his game with him when he moved to Wyoming in the early 1980s and began playing fiddle for fellow Wyomingite – the late, great, Chris Ledoux.



When Chris asked him to commit to a life of traveling on the road with him, Dave refused. Why?



“I was loving the life I was living, running a ranch and raising my family. Sometimes you decide to do things for the long haul.”



Rather than spending his Wyoming years traveling with Ledoux, Dave chose to play his music for the lucky folks up around the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming.



Besides Chris Ledoux, Dave has played with or opened for plenty of other acts including Ian Tyson, Lyle Lovett, Charlie Daniels, Suzie Bogguss and Hank Thompson.



As a bandleader and multi-talented musician, Dave has gained notoriety in the world of western culture. He has sung his brand of western truth from campfires to stages that range from the classic Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO to the expansive Casper Events Center in Casper, WY.



He continues to tour as a solo singer/songwriter as well as with his three piece Little Big Band and his family band, The Munsick Boys, whose fresh western sound recently won the 2016 Best Western Band category from the Academy of Western Artists.



He has recorded 7 CDs of his songs to date and has produced several historical documentaries. His latest cd, “Forever West”, is a collection of songs that he wrote for “the place he makes his home” – Wyoming.



The Community Fine Arts Center’s 2018-2019 performance season will open with Munsick Dave and his band, The Little Big Band, when they perform on September 29th for a full-blown show at the Broadway Theater.