$10,000 Approved for County’s 150th Anniversary Monument

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted today to approve $10,000 toward the purchase and installation of a monument commemorating Sweetwater County’s 150th anniversary.

That anniversary is coming up October 15, 2017.

Sweetwater County Executive Director Brie Blasi requested that the commissioners decide on an acceptable price range for the monument so that they can continue with design and set a date for the placement.

The monument will be carved from Dakota granite and will measure around 3.5 ft by 2.5 ft.

“I think it’s a monument that will be here for years and years to come,” said Commissioner Wally J. Johnson.

The vote to approve the monument was unanimous.

.

What Will It Say?

Blasi also asked for feedback on what to include as text on the monument.

The proposed text, which commissioners asked to be reviewed by several more people in the county, might read:

.