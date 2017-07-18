$10,000 Approved for County’s 150th Anniversary Monument

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted today to approve $10,000 toward the purchase and installation of a monument commemorating Sweetwater County’s 150th anniversary.
That anniversary is coming up October 15, 2017.
Sweetwater County Executive Director Brie Blasi requested that the commissioners decide on an acceptable price range for the monument so that they can continue with design and set a date for the placement.
The monument will be carved from Dakota granite and will measure around 3.5 ft by 2.5 ft.
“I think it’s a monument that will be here for years and years to come,” said Commissioner Wally J. Johnson.
The vote to approve the monument was unanimous.
What Will It Say?
Blasi also asked for feedback on what to include as text on the monument.
The proposed text, which commissioners asked to be reviewed by several more people in the county, might read:
In 1867, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Carter County, named for Ft. Bridger sutler and judge William Alexander Carter. The Territory of Wyoming was formed in 1869 and the new legislature changed the name to Sweetwater County after the Sweetwater River. With 2,862 residents, Sweetwater County’s original boundaries stretched from the Utah-Colorado border in the south to the Montana border in the north. South Pass City, a booming gold mining town, was the first county seat. In 1874, the seat was moved to Green River, an important town along the transcontinental railroad and the Union Pacific’s Main Line. The first county courthouse stood on the southeast corner of this block from 1875 until a new courthouse was built on this site on the county’s 100th anniversary in 1967. Between 1869 and 1886, land was ceded from Sweetwater County to form Uinta, Fremont, and parts of Johnson and Carbon counties. This created the present borders and excluded the Sweetwater River from within the boundaries of its namesake county. Even after losing over two-thirds of its original territory, Sweetwater County is still the largest county in Wyoming and eighth largest county in the United States.
Placed on this day, October 15, 2017, by the Board of County Commissioners to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Sweetwater County.
Reid West
Wally J. Johnson
John K. Kolb
Don Van Matre
Randal Wendling