1001 Applewood Street – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 3 BATH | 4020 SQ. FT.

Built in 2006, Modern Fixtures, Finished Basement



If you are looking for a spacious home with a great view, then this is the house for you!

This home greets you with an inviting front porch facing a wonderful mountain view. Home is within walking distance to the RS Rec. Center and only minutes to shopping, dining, schools and parks.

Kitchen has a full-sized island with granite counter tops, patio doors leading to a fully vinyl fenced backyard with covered patio.

Finished basement has a bar with plenty of space for entertaining.

Upstairs is captivating and a must-see.

OPEN HOUSE

Come see this beautiful home at the Open House on Saturday, December 2nd from 12pm-2pm.

During the Open House we will be drawing for a Wine Country gift basket.

We will also have a lender on-site for any questions you might have.

Call 307-371-0724 to view the home today.

SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Warren Winner is a new face in the real estate market, but not new to Rock Springs.

As a native of Sweetwater County he has a passion for finding you the right home at the right price.

For more information about this property or other properties, or to schedule a private viewing, contact him by phone or email.

Phone: 307-371-0724

Email: winnersells4u@gmail.com

Website: www.HomeSmart-CH4.com

Office address: 639 Pilot Butte, Suite B, Rock Springs, WY

SEE MORE OF THE PROPERTY

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.