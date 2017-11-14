0

1015 Mckinley Ave. — Rock Springs, WY

 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bath
Large addition, Detached 2-Car Garage, Fireplace

New on the market, 1015 McKinley offered at $189,000!
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a surprising addition that nearly doubles the size of the home! It has a detached 2 car garage along with a covered carport parking area as well! There is a fireplace in the addition as well as a pellet stove in the basement that help take the edge off winter!

Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.

Additional details about this home:

Annika Smith Rock Springs Realty Realtor

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

Spacious Kitchen

Living Room

Bedrooms

Bathroom

Finished Basement

Outside Garage & Carport

 

 

 .

 

Rock Springs Realty

 

