1015 Mckinley Ave. — Rock Springs, WY

3 Bedrooms | 2 Bath

Large addition, Detached 2-Car Garage, Fireplace



New on the market, 1015 McKinley offered at $189,000!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a surprising addition that nearly doubles the size of the home! It has a detached 2 car garage along with a covered carport parking area as well! There is a fireplace in the addition as well as a pellet stove in the basement that help take the edge off winter!

Additional details about this home:

$189,000!

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathroom

Detached 2-Car Garage

Covered Carport

Large Addition, nearly doubles size of home

Fireplace

Pellet Stove

Schedule a Viewing Today!

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535

Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs

Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

Spacious Kitchen

Living Room

Bedrooms

Bathroom

Finished Basement

Outside Garage & Carport

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.