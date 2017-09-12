11,000+ Affected in Power Outage, Crews Working

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Rocky Mountain Power Media Contact David Eskelsen, there has been a transmission problem at a Rock Springs substation, and it’s affecting one other substation.

The outage began at 12:27 pm. Total customers affected is 11,834.

Area schools and some traffic lights are reportedly out. Use caution on the roads. According to the Rocky Mountain Power website, there are 10 outages in Wyoming.

Substation crews are working on the problem now.

There is no time estimate of restoration until they hear back from folks on-site.

Rocky Mountain Power said they should have some word fairly soon.