112 L St — Rock Springs

 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bath | 804 SQ. FT.
Original Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Stove, Large Lot

Ready to move into your very own affordable cute, remodeled home? This 804 square foot single family home is located at 112 L St Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $79,000
  • Less than a mile away from three schools
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 1 Bathroom
  • Detached large single stall garage
  • Extra RV parking complete
  • Large lot with 5,061 sq. ft.
  • Large, open kitchen
  • Brick backsplash in Kitchen
  • Beautiful dark wood cabinets
  • Large space for a huge dining room
  • Wood-burning stove with brick backsplash
  • Original Hardwood floors
  • Updated windows

Schedule a Viewing

Annika Smith Rock Springs Realty Realtor

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

Spacious Kitchen

Dining Room

Living Room with Fireplace

Bedroom with Large Sliding Door Closet

Bedroom 2

Bathroom

Detached Garage

5,061 sq. ft. Lot

Rock Springs Realty

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

