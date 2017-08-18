2 Bedrooms | 1 Bath | 804 SQ. FT.
Original Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Stove, Large Lot
Ready to move into your very own affordable cute, remodeled home? This 804 square foot single family home is located at 112 L St Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.
Additional details about this home:
- $79,000
- Less than a mile away from three schools
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Detached large single stall garage
- Extra RV parking complete
- Large lot with 5,061 sq. ft.
- Large, open kitchen
- Brick backsplash in Kitchen
- Beautiful dark wood cabinets
- Large space for a huge dining room
- Wood-burning stove with brick backsplash
- Original Hardwood floors
- Updated windows
.
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.
Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com
Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.
Spacious Kitchen
Dining Room
Living Room with Fireplace
Bedroom with Large Sliding Door Closet
Bedroom 2
Bathroom
Detached Garage
5,061 sq. ft. Lot
.
