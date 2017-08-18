2 Bedrooms | 1 Bath | 804 SQ. FT.

Original Hardwood Floors, Wood-Burning Stove, Large Lot



Ready to move into your very own affordable cute, remodeled home? This 804 square foot single family home is located at 112 L St Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Additional details about this home:

$79,000

Less than a mile away from three schools

2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Detached large single stall garage

Extra RV parking complete

Large lot with 5,061 sq. ft.

Large, open kitchen

Brick backsplash in Kitchen

Beautiful dark wood cabinets

Large space for a huge dining room

Wood-burning stove with brick backsplash

Original Hardwood floors



Updated windows

.

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535

Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs

Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

Spacious Kitchen

Dining Room

Living Room with Fireplace

Bedroom with Large Sliding Door Closet

Bedroom 2

Bathroom

Detached Garage

5,061 sq. ft. Lot

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.