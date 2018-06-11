1147 Bald Eagle Court – Rock Springs, WY

This nice three bedroom town home comes with 2.5 baths. The main living area has an open concept. The kitchen has all stainless steal appliances with a walk-in pantry and island snack bar. The upper level has three large bedrooms. The master suite has a sitting area, double sinks in the master bath and a large walk-in closet.

The other two bedrooms are extra large with plenty of storage. There’s room for a desk area on the upper level. Also included is two-stall attached garage. The front of the home has a small patio to enjoy.