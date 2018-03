CHEYENNE – One lucky Cowboy DrawⓇ winner is $1,147,549 richer today. WyoLottoTM announced a jackpot winner is among us from the Monday, March 19, draw. The winning ticket was sold at the Big D Oil, located at 2310 W. Lincolnway, in Cheyenne, Wyo.

WyoLotto encourages everyone to check your tickets, the winning numbers were 12, 15, 19, 26, and 32. If you think you have the winning numbers, call the WyoLotto office at 855-995-6886 (855-WY-LOTTO).