1184 Palisades Court – Rock Springs, WY

Looking for a Great Starter home?

This home is move-in condition, with an updated kitchen, bathrooms and Neutral color paint throughout.

You can easily move in and make this yours!

The main living area includes a living room, three bedrooms and bathroom and an eat-in kitchen. The basement has a family room with a wood burning fireplace, one non -onforming bedroom and a bathroom! There’s a laundry and storage area. The exterior has a covered carport and vinyl siding, with front landscaping.

4 BED.

2 BATH

   1,824 SQ. FT.

Attached Carport

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $174,000
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 1,824 Square Feet
  • Move in ready!
  • Updated kitchen
  • Updated bathroom
  • Neutral color paint throughout
  • Wood burning fireplace
  • Covered carport
  • Vinyl siding
  • Front yard landscaping

Map of Property

Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!

Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone:  307-870-7381

