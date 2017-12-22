Looking for unique gift ideas, but you’re running out of time? SweetwaterNOW brings you the 12 Days of Local Gifts for everyone on your list.

On the first day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, a VISA gift card from RSNB BANK!

VISA Gift Cards from RSNB Bank Make Great Stocking Stuffers.

On the second day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, two lipstick stunguns!

Give the Gift of Protection with Lipstick Stun Guns at Elk Bomb.

On the third day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, three snazzy Surf Wyoming t-shirts!

Surf Wyoming Gear Exclusively at Bike and Trike.

On the fourth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, four sets of burpees and 100 pushups.

Gifts Are Fleeting, Fitness is Forever at Iron Cowboy CrossFit.

On the fifth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, five guitars strumming.

Spread Holiday Cheer Through Music From Pickin’ Palace.

On the sixth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, six cups of coffee in a festive mug!

Don’t Just Give Coffee This Holiday, Make It Stellar Coffee!

On the seventh day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, seven nacho average #giftcards for your favorite made-fresh food!

Nacho Average Gift! Taco Time Gift Cards.

On the eighth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, your choice of eight holiday prime ribs, smoked turkeys, or ham cut-to-order for Christmas!

Delight the Foodie in Your Life with Build-Your-Own Gift Baskets from R & B Meats.

On the ninth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, nine half racks of lamb crusted with crushed, black peppercorns, pan-seared to medium rare!

Give the Gift of Fine Dining From Coyote Creek.

On the tenth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, ten shiny cars, trucks, and motorcycles!

Tis the Season for New Wheels From 307 Auto.

On the eleventh day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, eleven Bridgestone tires from Tire Den!

Check Out a Very Merry Lighted Tire Tree at Tire Den.

On the twelfth day of Christmas SweetwaterNOW gives to you, twelve getaway trips to Wendover!

Give the Gift of a Trip to Wendover This Christmas!

Big or small, old or young, one of these 12 local, unique gifts will be a perfect fit for everyone on your last-minute Christmas shopping list!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Add Comment