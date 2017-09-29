123 Volunteers Complete Projects for Helping Hands Day

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Annual Helping Hands Day matches volunteers with improvement projects in Sweetwater County.

Projects benefit local senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and non-profit groups.

This year’s event was held on August 26, 2017, and generated over $24,936.62 worth of services to those in need in the community.

One hundred twenty-three volunteers donated over 1,008 volunteer hours to those in need.

Facility repairs, renovations, and beautification projects were all part of Helping Hands Day 2017.

Volunteers came from local companies, scout troops, and families that wanted to give back to their community.

“We really live in a great community,” said Kelly Frink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Executive Director, “at United Way, we get to see the good in people, we get to see them helping others. Whether it is donating through the annual campaign or volunteering, we see the changes. We get to see the smiles on the faces of people who just need a hand up. Helping Hands Day demonstrates how much can be done in just one day of working together. We are thrilled that companies, their employees, and individuals are willing to donate their time and energy to improving the lives of others.”

Although August 26th was set as the official Helping Hands Day, projects were completed throughout August and September to meet the needs of recipients and volunteer teams.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming still has projects listed on their website at swunitedway.org and will continue to accept volunteers to complete projects.

Special thanks to our 2017 Helping Hands Day Sponsors:

Solvay Chemicals, Inc., Mandros, John Bunning Transfer Co., Ciner, Genesis Alkali, ExxonMobil LaBarge Operations, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Rocky Mountain Power, RSNB Bank, and Tata Chemicals.