123 Volunteers Complete Projects for Helping Hands Day

  • September 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Scout Troop #66 participated in Helping Hands Day 2017 by painting a local senior citizens porch. Helping Hands Day projects are still available at swunitedway.org. Back Row left to right: Tyler Davis, Max Tarbet, JP Sorenson, Dallis Ehlert, Conner Murray, Kaleb Cheney, Diana McPhun, and Memphis Campbell. Front Row left to right: Travis Scholes, Stacy Corbett, Melinda Smith, Dailen Pedersen, Kyle Cahill, Austin Riddle, Bradoc Powell, Chandler Smith, Paul Alvey, Dylan Nicholas, Adam Lemon, Garen Pugmire, Alex Alvey, and Zach Nicholas.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Annual Helping Hands Day matches volunteers with improvement projects in Sweetwater County.

Projects benefit local senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and non-profit groups.

Here the ExxonMobil LaBarge employees: Aron Brady, Geoff Allen, Randy Hanrahan, Dede Xenakis, Eric Pletcher, Tommee Lambert, John Knoll, and Brandi Winkel posed with senior citizen Kay Danielson. The ExxonMobil team took time out of their busy schedule to paint her fence, do yardwork, and install a storm door for Helping Hands Day 2017.

This year’s event was held on August 26, 2017, and generated over $24,936.62 worth of services to those in need in the community.

One hundred twenty-three volunteers donated over 1,008 volunteer hours to those in need.

The York Family: Ryan York, Jody York, Krystian Hazelhurst, Gabrial Hazelhurst, Angel Hazelhurst, Isabella York, and Talon York chose two projects that involved cleaning up a local senior citizens yards. Helping Hands Day projects are still available at swunitedway.org.

Facility repairs, renovations, and beautification projects were all part of Helping Hands Day 2017.

Volunteers came from local companies, scout troops, and families that wanted to give back to their community.

The Ciner team completed a porch ramp with help from Monroe Middle School for a senior citizen in need for Helping Hands Day 2017. Pictured: Kelly Melvin, Sean Faris, Kenzie Faris, Ryn Faris, Jim Clark, Christopher Harsha, Giovanni Orbita, Shannon Gaeta, Wendy Straub, Inan Robison, Janie Robison, and Rita Ames.

Janie Robison and Inan Robison helped other employees of Ciner complete a Helping Hands Day project for a local senior citizen.

The Jim Bridger Power Plant team completed a Helping Hand Day project for the YWCA Support and Safe House. Pictured in the top row: Leo Gray, Laverda Martinez, Rebecca Deru, John Mortensen, Rick Tripp, Brett Dockter, and Keith Tanner. Back row: Jim Sedey, Jeff Boyd, Roy Ruffini, Teresa Ward, Bob Klein, Chad Smith, and Mike Croy. Helping Hands Day Projects are still available at swunitedway.org.

“We really live in a great community,” said Kelly Frink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Executive Director, “at United Way, we get to see the good in people, we get to see them helping others. Whether it is donating through the annual campaign or volunteering, we see the changes. We get to see the smiles on the faces of people who just need a hand up. Helping Hands Day demonstrates how much can be done in just one day of working together. We are thrilled that companies, their employees, and individuals are willing to donate their time and energy to improving the lives of others.”

The Preserve team including: Sarah Jensen, Kellie Lell, and Heaven Moss, completed a Helping Hands Day project for the YWCA. Head over to swunitedway.org for more Helping Hands Day Projects still available.

Although August 26th was set as the official Helping Hands Day, projects were completed throughout August and September to meet the needs of recipients and volunteer teams.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming still has projects listed on their website at swunitedway.org and will continue to accept volunteers to complete projects.

Helping Hands Day helped several nonprofits, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The team from Tata helped a senior citizen in need. Pictured: Ethan Bundy, Valerie Bundy, Quentin Bundy, Jacoby Bundy, Kamden Bundy, Jared Bundy, and Ethan Peterson.

Special thanks to our 2017 Helping Hands Day Sponsors:

Solvay Chemicals, Inc., Mandros, John Bunning Transfer Co., Ciner, Genesis Alkali, ExxonMobil LaBarge Operations, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Rocky Mountain Power, RSNB Bank, and Tata Chemicals.

