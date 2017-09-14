124 L St. – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 1.5 BATH | 2,000 SQ. FT.

Log Cabin Style Home, Lots of RV Parking, No yard work



Spacious Home! Great price! $141,900

Very comfortable, partially updated two-story house with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 2,000 sq. ft. of living space! Beautiful woodwork interior.

For more information, or to make an appointment to tour this property, call Janet Johnson at Century 21 Rocky Mountain Realty.

Office: 307 362-9990

Call 307-352-9550 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$141,900

4 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Off-Street Parking

Balcony View

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Janet Johnson for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Cell Phone: 307-352-9550

Office Phone: 307 362-9990

Email: JanetJohnsonRE@outlook.com

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or