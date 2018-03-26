1350 Sage Court – Rock Springs, WY

Looking for a turn key property? This Ranch Style Duplex maybe just for you!
The home is located in a cul-de-sac and has a double stall attached garage with a fenced back yard.
HOA covers all snow removal and landscaping.
Beautiful Features
The interior of the home has slate floors and carpet with an open concept living area!
There are granite counter tiles in the kitchen with all the needed appliances, and Knotty Alder Cabinets through out. There is a large living area with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has a 5 piece on-suite including a jet tub.
Everything you need is on one level!
2 BED.
2 BATH
1,591 SQ. FT.
ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE
Photos of Property
Additional Details About This Home:
-
$196,000
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
-
1,591 Square Feet
- Attached 2-Stall Garage
- Built-In Appliances
- Washer/Driver Included
- Walk-In Closets
- Gas Fireplace
- Covered Porch & Patio
- Central Air Cooling
- Thermal Windows
- Spa/Jet Tub
- Vaulted Ceilings
Map of Property
Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!
Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone: 307-870-7381
