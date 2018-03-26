1350 Sage Court – Rock Springs, WY

Looking for a turn key property? This Ranch Style Duplex maybe just for you!

The home is located in a cul-de-sac and has a double stall attached garage with a fenced back yard.

HOA covers all snow removal and landscaping.

Beautiful Features

The interior of the home has slate floors and carpet with an open concept living area!

There are granite counter tiles in the kitchen with all the needed appliances, and Knotty Alder Cabinets through out. There is a large living area with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has a 5 piece on-suite including a jet tub.

Everything you need is on one level!