1403 Yalecrest Drive — Rock Springs

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1,904 SQ. FT.

Attached Garage, Walk-in Closets, Deck



This is ranch-style home has space for a family to grow. It’s got an attached garage, RV parking, and an outdoor storage shed. Interior extras include walk-in closets and a cute kitchen/dining area.

Additional details about this home:

1403 Yalecrest Dr, Rock Springs

$214,900

Ranch-style

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Attached garage

Walk-in closets

RV parking

Storage shed

Satellite dish

Laundry in basement

Deck for outdoor enjoyment

Fenced backyard

.

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535

Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs

Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.