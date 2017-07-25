1403 Yalecrest Drive — Rock Springs

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1,904 SQ. FT.
Attached Garage, Walk-in Closets, Deck
This is ranch-style home has space for a family to grow. It’s got an attached garage, RV parking, and an outdoor storage shed. Interior extras include walk-in closets and a cute kitchen/dining area.
Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.
Additional details about this home:
- 1403 Yalecrest Dr, Rock Springs
- $214,900
- Ranch-style
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Attached garage
- Walk-in closets
- RV parking
- Storage shed
- Satellite dish
- Laundry in basement
- Deck for outdoor enjoyment
- Fenced backyard
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.
Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com
