0

ON-THE-NOW · REAL ESTATE

1403 Yalecrest Drive — Rock Springs

 4 Bed   |   2 Bath   |  1,904 SQ. FT.
Attached Garage, Walk-in Closets, Deck

This is ranch-style home has space for a family to grow. It’s got an attached garage, RV parking, and an outdoor storage shed. Interior extras include walk-in closets and a cute kitchen/dining area.

Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.

Additional details about this home:

  • 1403 Yalecrest Dr, Rock Springs
  • $214,900
  • Ranch-style
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Attached garage
  • Walk-in closets
  • RV parking
  • Storage shed
  • Satellite dish
  • Laundry in basement
  • Deck for outdoor enjoyment
  • Fenced backyard

.

Schedule a Viewing

Annika Smith Rock Springs Realty Realtor

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

 

.

 

 

 

Rock Springs Realty

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: