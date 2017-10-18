0

ON-THE-NOW · REAL ESTATE

1415 Essex Street – Green River, WY

5 BD. | 2.5 BATH | 2,600 SQ. FT.
Oversized Heated Garage, Lots of RV Parking, Large Kitchen

Great Starter Home located close to schools & Shopping. This house has many upgrades!

The main level has a living area, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The lower level has a large family room with two bedrooms and bath, including a large storage area. The lower level will have all new laminate wood flooring.

Lots of RV parking with a new concrete patio. Fenced yard with an oversized two stall garage.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $249,500
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 2.5 bathrooms
  • 2,600 SQ. FT.
  • Many upgrades
  • Lots of RV Parking
  • New concrete patio
  • Large fenced yard
  • Oversized two-stall garage
  • Kitchen with stainless appliances
  • Granite counters
  • Large storage area
  • Full finished basement
  • New laminate wood flooring

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

 

 

.

 

