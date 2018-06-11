1438 Rain Dance Drive – Rock Springs, WY

Looking for an affordable, move-in ready home?
This town home has new flooring, paint, and windows throughout. It also has a newer roof and exterior paint.
This cute little house is cheaper than rent! Owner financing is available on this property.
The main level has a living room, kitchen and half bath, upper level has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath. The basement level you can finish as you like. There is room for another bedroom or family room. The back yard has a patio with vinyl fencing.
2 BED.
1.5 BATH
1,582 SQ. FT.
Plenty of street parking
Photos of Property
Additional Details About This Home:
$110,000
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Bathrooms
1,582 Square Feet
- Move in ready!
- New flooring
- New windows
- New paint throughout
- Gas fireplace
- Backyard patio
Vinyl fencing
- Nice size bedrooms
- Newer roof
- Cheaper than rent!
Map of Property
Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!
Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone: 307-870-7381
