1438 Rain Dance Drive – Rock Springs, WY

Looking for an affordable, move-in ready home?

This town home has new flooring, paint, and windows throughout. It also has a newer roof and exterior paint.

This cute little house is cheaper than rent! Owner financing is available on this property.

The main level has a living room, kitchen and half bath, upper level has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath. The basement level you can finish as you like. There is room for another bedroom or family room. The back yard has a patio with vinyl fencing.

2 BED.

1.5 BATH

1,582 SQ. FT.

Plenty of street parking

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $110,000
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 1.5 Bathrooms
  • 1,582 Square Feet
  • Move in ready!
  • New flooring
  • New windows
  • New paint throughout
  • Gas fireplace
  • Backyard patio
  • Vinyl fencing
  • Nice size bedrooms
  • Newer roof
  • Cheaper than rent!

Map of Property

Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!

Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone:  307-870-7381

