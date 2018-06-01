15 Citations Issued & Arrest Made, Including Many “Bad Seven” Motorcyclists

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fifteen traffic citations were issued and an arrest made Saturday afternoon (May 26) when Sweetwater County sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Rock Springs Police Department stopped a group of some two dozen motorcyclists on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.

In a joint release, Sweetwater County Sheriff Lowell and Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco said the riders, many of whom were wearing “Bad Seven” vests, were observed committing a range of traffic offenses, including speeding and running a red light, prompting the stop.

Arrested was Lucas Anthony Sanchez, 28, of Casper, charged with a variety of traffic violations, including Driving While Under Suspension, as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance (Phentemine Hydrochloride).

He was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center without incident and later released on bond.

Officials said that the group of riders represented local residents as well as out-of-towners.