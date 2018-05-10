1528 Hawk Drive – Rock Springs, WY

Beautiful custom built home located in a new neighborhood.

This home is situated on a corner lot with the landscaping and fencing complete. Exterior is stone and stucco.

The back yard has a covered patio to enjoy through out the year!

The interior has hardwood floors in the open main living area. The kitchen has tile floors with snack bar and all stainless steel appliances, it is set up to work with ease! The Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and bath.

Everything you need is on the main level including the laundry. The basement is framed in and ready to make it your own. One bonus item is you will be left with a new gun safe.