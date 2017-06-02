You’re Invited to the Lynn Estates Grand Open House Event

Enjoy food, prizes, and see the New Peak Construction Company’s newest development!

You’re invited to our Grand Open House Event in Green River this Saturday June 3 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

We are having food, drinks, and prizes!

One lucky winner will receive a pair of season tickets for the 2017-2018 Wyoming Cowboy football season!

In order to be entered into the drawing, come to the open house. One entry per adult

AND for an additional entry into the drawing, like New Peak Construction Company on Facebook!

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.