Meet GRHS’ New Head Golf Coach

There’s a new golf coach starting at Green River High School, fall of 2017 and we want to know all about her. So here’s SweetwaterNOW’s inside scoop.

Karly Eyre is a GRHS graduate with years of coaching experience under her belt, and serves in the National Guard.

Experience:

Currently a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

Currently serving in the United States Army National Guard 94th Troop Command.

Four years of college golf at both Paradise Valley Community College and the University of Great Falls.

Three-time NAIA Frontier Conference College Academic All-Conference Athlete.

GRHS Head Golf Coach from 2009 to 2012.

Selected as Wyoming South All-Star Head Golf Coach in 2011.

Selected as Wyoming 4A West Region Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year in 2009.

Selected as Wyoming Health & Physical Education Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2015.

Meet Karly Eyre: New GRHS Head Golf Coach

Q ~ How will your experience in the military influence you as a coach?

A ~ My military experience will be a major influence in my coaching. The leadership skills, Army Values, and the priceless real world life lessons I have gained thus far in my career have challenged me and helped me grow as a whole person. I am eager to apply these to the coaching world.

Q ~ What is your job in the military?

A ~ I am currently training to be a crew chief on a UH-60 Blackhawk.

My late Grandfather, Erwin Eyre is actually the reason I got into golf. His funeral, with military honors, was actually why I finally took action towards my dream of serving my country.

Q ~ How will your college golf experience help you as a coach at the high school level?

A ~ My college golf experience will help me as a coach at the high school level because I was fortunate enough to gain a lot of valuable skills and strategies by learning from my college coaches. I can also relate to the student athletes because I have been in there shoes at a competitive level.

Q ~ What are you most excited for, coaching at GRHS?

A ~ I am most excited about coaching for GRHS, because it is my chance to come back to coaching. After coaching for five years, I took a break to chase my military dreams and pursue a Master’s in creative writing. I have missed coaching and impacting the community in a different way than I do as a teacher or a soldier.

Q ~ What is a goal for this upcoming school year as a coach?

A ~ My goal for the upcoming school year is to implement a strong training schedule and developmental skills program in order to help student athletes improve their individual skills, help GRHS golf build a dynamic TEAM environment, and mentor team leaders in making a positive impact in our community.

Q ~ What is your favorite element about coaching?

A ~ My favorite element about coaching is watching the student athlete grow, not only as a competitor but as a person. I love seeing things finally click, when he/she gets it. However, it is even more rewarding when you get to see a former student athlete apply the skills they learn on the course to the future in the world.

Q ~ What are your thoughts on coaching at the high school you graduated from?

A ~ It is always an honor to coach for the school I once competed for. I have so much respect and thanks to give to all of the men and women connected to the high school and this amazing community. My success in life and achieving my dreams are greatly empowered by my family, friends, and community members.

Q ~ What is a hobby of yours outside of golf?

A ~ Outside of golf a few hobbies of mine are spending time with family, writing, and training for the Army National Guard Biathlon team.

