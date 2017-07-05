Search Parties Looking for Missing Rafter in Snake River

TETON COUNTY — Search parties in northwestern Wyoming are looking for a man who went missing after he and several others were thrown from a raft into the Snake River south of Jackson.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for Oliver Woodward.

Oliver was last seen on July 4th in the late afternoon in the water at Kings Wave in the Snake River Canyon.

He is a 21-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, and was wearing green board shorts.

Oliver was not wearing a life jacket. See attached flyer for a photo of Oliver.

If you have information on Oliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 307-733-2331.