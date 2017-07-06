RSPD Makes Arrest for Multiple Burglary and Theft-Related Charges.

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Thomas Jones was arrested for multiple burglary and theft related charges.

On June 26, 2017 Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Killpeppers Bar, located at 1030 Dewar Drive, in reference to several auto burglaries that had been reported.

During the investigation video surveillance of the business was reviewed and a male subject was observed entering two vehicles that had reported items missing. The same male subject was also seen trying to enter several other vehicles in the parking lot as well. A picture of the suspect was released and with help from the public RSPD officers were able to identify the suspect as Thomas Jones of Rock Springs.

Search warrants were prepared and executed for Jones residence and multiple items from the burglaries that occurred at Killpepper’s, as well as other recent burglaries, were recovered. Jones was subsequently arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center where he was booked on 3 counts of Auto Burglary, 2 counts of Theft from Vehicles, and 1 count of Possession of Burglar Tools. Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

During the search warrant items were observed that are believed to be stolen but had not been reported as such yet. If you are missing anything from your vehicle or residence that has not been reported stolen please feel free to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.

The Rock Springs Police Department would also like to thank the community for their help in solving this case, the help is always appreciated!