Detour Being Put In Place For On Ramp Repair

ROCK SPRINGS — Two weeks ago, some local residents notified the Wyoming Department of Transportation of some buckling and failing concrete on the exit 102 eastbound on-ramp off Dewar Drive.
WYDOT crews responded immediately and were able to clear the debris and fill the gap with patch mix the same day. A damage repair job has been put together to replace the deteriorating section of concrete and will be underway this week.
A detour is currently being constructed today to allow repairs to take place on the concrete section tomorrow. Crews are hoping to have the repairs made and the on-ramp open to traffic by this Friday.