17th Annual People’s Choice Car Show is July 8

Wax those cars ladies and gentlemen, and get ready for a fun, car-filled day at Whisler Chevrolet. The Whisler Chevrolet 17th Annual People’s Choice Car Show is Saturday, July 8. It’s fun for the entire family! A cash donations benefit for Young at Heart Meals on Wheels will be at registration. All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels. Cars Over 172 entrants

Over 200 cars entered

Categories: Corvettes (C1-C7), Classic Before 1955, Classic After 1955, Late Model Trucks, Classic Trucks, Late Model Muscle Cars, Classic Muscle Cars, Customs, Street Rods, Rat Rods, Stock Motorcycles, Custom Motorcycles, Tractors, Rock Crawlers, Imports, and Under Construction.

Every winner within a specific category will receive a trophy sponsored by a local business. Festivities Raffles

Silent Auction

FREE BBQ hamburgers and hotdogs from Commerce Bank

Alcohol and soft drinks available for purchase

Gift Card Door Prizes If You Go Day: Saturday July 8th , 2017

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: 2200 Foothill Blvd Rock Springs WY, 82901

For information call Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac 307-362-5677

