188 Meadowlark Lane – Boulder, WY

Are you looking for a turn-key property near the mountains?

This trailer home is located in Boulder, Wyoming, just down the road from Boulder Lake.

The home has a beautiful view of the Wind River Mountains.

The property includes four acres of land. The trailer is in very good condition and includes a 12′ x 16′ outdoor shed. Furniture in the home is included! Trailer was upgraded with a 40′ x 8′ Trex Deck.

*For sale by owner.

Call to view this property today!

307-350-2684 or 307-362-7176

2 BED.

1 BATH

4 Acres

Lots of RV Parking

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $150,000 (Negotiable)
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 4 Acres
  • Lots of parking for the toys
  • Built-In Appliances
  • Washer/Driver Included
  • Very Good Condition
  • Spacious Living Room
  • Trex Deck Porch
  • Central Air Cooling
  • View of Wind River Mtns
  • Shed Included
  • Boulder Lake Nearby

Map of Property

