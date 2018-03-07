19 Year Old Guernsey Resident Killed In Rollover

TORRINGTON — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on March 5th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on US 85, near Torrington, Wyoming. At 09:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on US 85 when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle exited the north side of the highway, collided with a traffic sign and fence. The vehicle then overturned, striking a billboard and came to rest on the vehicle’s wheels. The driver was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries at the time of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Guernsey, Wyoming resident Regina Fairbanks.

Driving fatigue and possible use of the cell phone are being investigated as possible contributing factors with the crash.

This crash resulted in the 12th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 10 fatalities in 2017, nine in 2016, and 17 in 2015 during this same time period.