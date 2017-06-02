1900 Pounds Of Pet Food Collected During 4th Annual GR Pet Food Drive

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Animal Shelter started sponsoring a month-long annual pet food drive in 2014. Prior to that, the animal shelter would often times have citizens want to bring in food they no longer needed or just wanted to donate. With the donations, they saw a way to assist struggling families in town and would take the food they could not use and put it on doorsteps with a note from animal control.

This seemed like a great thing to do so in 2014, the Animal Control Officers thought of sponsoring a pet food drive during the month of May. The donated food was collected at the Green River Animal Shelter and Joe’s Pet Depot in Rock Springs and donated to the local food bank. The donations have grown every year.

This year about 1900 pounds of pet food and supplies were donated during the month of May and delivered to the food bank. The Green River Animal Control Officers would like to thank Joe’s Pet Depot, Murdoch’s and the great citizens of Green River and Rock Springs helping local families feed their beloved pet family members.