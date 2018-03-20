Wheatland Resident Killed In Crash

DOUGLAS — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on March 19th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 126 on Interstate 25, near Douglas, Wyoming. At 1:50 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup was traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road surface. The Dodge entered into the median and overturned into the northbound passing lane where it came to rest. A 2013 Freightliner semi-truck towing a trailer was traveling northbound and was unable to avoid a collision with the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge succumbed to his injuries while being transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas. The driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not ejected.

The deceased driver of the Dodge has been identified as 31-year-old Wheatland, Wyoming resident Jason Havard.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 55-year-old Wellington, Colorado resident Keith Cunningham. Cunningham was not injured during the crash.

This crash resulted in the 14th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 19 fatalities in 2017, 10 in 2016, and 21 in 2015 during this same time period.