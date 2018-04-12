SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Dispatchers during telecommunicators week 2018.

We would like to take advantage of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week to recognize all of our outstanding emergency dispatchers.

In 2015, communications implemented EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatch). All of our Dispatchers have been working diligently to learn the ins and outs of the program and become proficient with each protocol.

The International Academy of Emergency Dispatch requires an agency’s overall average score to be 95% or greater for six consecutive months to become an accredited agency of excellence. For the year of 2017, our agency was at 93.73%. We are very proud of all our Dispatchers, as they are all dedicated and have been working hard towards our goal of accreditation status.

The goal of becoming an Accredited Center of Excellence is to improve public care and maximizing the efficiency and accuracy of the emergency communications system. Becoming an Accredited Center of Excellence recognizes that an agency provides superior, up-to-date public care and efficient resource utilization to achieve maximum results in an emergency situation.

Although our agency as a whole has not yet reached the required accreditation status, we do have four individual dispatchers that have an individual overall average score of 95% or greater for the year of 2017.

Jessica Morrison, with an EMD Compliance Score of 95.22%. Celeste Grossman, with an EMD Compliance Score of 96.04%. Amberlynn Porterfield, with an EMD Compliance Score of 97.20%.

Sarah Turner, received the Outstanding Achievement Award last year for a score of 99.25% in 2016. This year Sarah is receiving the Certificate of Excellence award for an outstanding EMD Compliance Score of 99.60% for 2017.

Today, these four Dispatchers were presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award from Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Koessel and Sheriff K.C. Lehr.

Congratulations to these dedicated professionals for all they do for our community and a big “thank you” to all dispatchers across the country for their service.