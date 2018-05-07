Jim Zimmerman Announces GR Ward 1 Campaign

GREEN RIVER — The following is an election announcement by Jim Zimmerman.

I, Jim Zimmerman, announce my intent to run for Green River City Council, Ward 1.

“Since this is my first campaign for any office, I will be running on the basis of my beliefs in family values and my work experience. I believe that this will qualify me to make important and sometimes tough decisions for the good and betterment of the community that I love. Living in Green River, Sweetwater County, Wyoming has been a thrill and a privilege.”

“I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Deb, for forty years and we have two lovely daughters, Ashley and Dana. They married Green River boys and have given us four wonderful grandchildren, Emma (10), Garrett (7), Morganne (6) and Oliver (3). I believe family is the core of our community and I would base related decisions on protecting and supporting that institution.”

“I am currently employed by Sweetwater County as a Code Enforcement Specialist. In this position I am staff to the Board of County Commissioners and report to the Land Use Director. I have been instrumental in creating this position and have enjoyed the diversity of my duties for the past ten years.”

“This job has afforded me many occasions to build relationships with the citizens of Sweetwater County, along with County Health, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Green River Fire, Rock Springs Fire and both county fire departments. I also present items before the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of County Commissioners and District Court while working closely with the County Attorney’s Office.”

“Prior to this job, I was a telephone engineer with GTE (General Telephone & Electric), a regional sales representative with Oldcastle Materials and I owned and operated an architectural drafting service.”

“This is valuable experience that would benefit the setting of the Green River City Council.”

“If elected I will bring my experience and energy to serve the residents of Green River.”