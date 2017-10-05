197 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized

CHEYENNE — A traffic stop on September 30th, 2017 resulted in the seizure of approximately 197 pounds of marijuana. The traffic stop occurred at 2:59 p.m. at milepost 353 on Interstate 80 eastbound. This is approximately 9 miles west of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A Wyoming State Trooper observed a 2011 Dodge pickup, pulling a horse trailer, traveling east with no registration displayed on the pickup. The Trooper stopped the vehicle for the registration violation. A Wyoming Highway Patrol drug detection K-9 was deployed during the stop and the K-9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the horse trailer. After searching the horse trailer, Troopers located 197 pounds of marijuana in several different containers located within the horse trailer.

It was determined the marijuana was being transported to the Muscle Shoals, Alabama area from Eureka, California. With the assistance of the Wyoming Division Criminal Investigation, 66-year-old Larry Gibson, from Redding, California was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver a controlled substance. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $394,000.