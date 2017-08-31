1971 Green River High School Golf Team To Be Inducted Into GRHS Hall of Fame

GREEN RIVER — Three individuals and the 1971 Green River High School Golf team are being inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame on September 9th.

In 1967 Interschool golf was added to the sports schedule. They participated in tournaments in Lander and Casper and the state tournament was held in Worland. In 1968 they were able to golf their way to the number 15 spot in the state, which was held in Green River at the Rolling Green Country Club. Finally, in only the fourth year of golf from Green River High School, the 1971 golf team took the State Class A Championship. The team players include Wes Bigler, John Carey, Pat Gaensslen, John Simpson, and Bruce Valencia. The team was coached by Larry Clause.

At state, the team was led by Bruce Valencia who placed third with a two round total of 172 and John Carey shot a 177 taking fifth. Both made the all-state team by placing in the top five scoring.

Carey, Valencia and John Simpson established a school record as they shot rounds of 85 during the tournament. Other tournaments that the Wolves participated in were Invitationals in Lander, placing fifth with a total score of 397 strokes. In Rock Springs they placed third with 386 strokes.