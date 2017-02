1A/2A Regional Basketball Tournament

Girls

2A East at Gillette

courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Southeast 53 Tongue River 33 –TR out

Lusk 62 Burns 29 – Burns out

Semi-Finals:

Pine Bluffs 68 Wright 41 – PB to state

Big Horn 37 Sundance 34 – BH to state

Saturday, February 25

Southeast vs. Sundance – 10:30am Loser out, winner to state

Lusk vs. Wright – 10:30am Loser out, winner to state

Southeast/Sun vs. Lusk/Wright winner – 5:30pm 3rd Place

Pine Bluffs vs. Big Horn – 2:30pm 1st Place

2A West at Riverton

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Big Piney 43 Kemmerer 21 – Kemmerer out



Shoshoni 47 Wind River 29 – WR out

Semi-Finals

Rocky Mountain 29 Greybull 19 – RM to state

Wyoming Indian 50 Lovell 34 – WI to state

Saturday, February 25

Big Piney vs. Lovell – 8am Loser out, winner to state

Shoshoni vs. Greybull – 8am Loser out, winner to state

BP/Lovell vs. Shoshoni/Greybull winner – 11:30am 3rd Place

Rocky Mountain vs. Wyoming Indian – 2:30pm 1st Place

1A East at Douglas

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Guernsey-Sunrise 45 Hulett 43 – Hulett out

H.E.M. 40 Midwest 23 –Midwest out



Semi-Finals

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 44 Kaycee 19 – Lingle to state

Rock River 45 Arvada-Clearmont 31 – RR to state

Saturday, February 25

H.E.M. vs. Kaycee – 9am

Guernsey vs. Arvada – 10:30am Loser out, winner to state

H.E.M./Kaycee vs. G-S/Arvada winner – 7pm 3rd Place

Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. Rock River – 4pm 1st Place

1A West at Lander

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Burlington 45 Dubois 39 – Dubois out

Cokeville 50 Ten Sleep 29 –TS out



Semi-Finals

Farson-Eden 45 Encampment 39 – F-E to state

Little Snake River 56 St. Stephens 49 – LSR to state

Saturday, February 25

Burlington vs. St. Stephens – 9:30am Loser out, winner to state

Cokeville vs. Encampment – 9:30am Loser out, winner to state

Burl/St. Step vs. Cok/Encamp winner – 2:30pm 3rd Place

Farson-Eden vs. Little Snake River – 1pm 1st Place

Boys

2A East

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Tongue River 60 Burns 44 – Burns out

Southeast 51 Glenrock 37 – Glenrock out

Semi-Finals

Pine Bluffs 81 Wright 47 – PB to state

Big Horn 66 Upton 42 – BH to state

Saturday, February 25

Tongue River vs. Upton – 9am Loser out, winner to state

Southeast vs. Wright – 9am Loser out, winner to state

TR/Upton vs. Southeast/Wright winner – 4pm 3rd Place

Pine Bluffs vs. Big Horn – 1pm 1st Place

2A West at Riverton

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

Greybull 81 Kemmerer 45 –Kemmerer out

Shoshoni 54 Big Piney 48 – BP out



Semi-Finals

Wyoming Indian 56 Lovell 53 – WI to state

Wind River 60 Rocky Mountain 52 – WR to state

Saturday, February 25

Greybull vs. Rocky Mountain – 9:30am Loser out, winner to state

Shoshoni vs. Lovell – 9:30am Loser out, winner to state

Greybull/RM vs. Shoshoni/Lovell winner – 1pm 3rd Place

Wyoming Indian vs. Wind River – 4pm 1st Place

1A East at Douglas

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

H.E.M. 57 Guernsey-Sunrise 35 –G-S out

Midwest 87 Hulett 64 – Hulett out

Semi-Finals

Kaycee 50 Arvada-Clearmont 19 – Kaycee to state

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 46 Rock River 14 – Lingle to state

Saturday, February 25

Midwest vs. Arvada-Clearmont – Noon Loser out, winner to state

H.E.M. vs. Rock River – 1:30pm Loser out, winner to state

Midwest/A-C vs. H.E.M./RR winner – 3rd Place

Kaycee vs. Lingle-Ft. Laramie – 5:30pm 1st Place

1A West at Lander

Friday, February 24

Consolation Round

St. Stephens 79 Dubois 52 – Dubois out

Saratoga 64 Meeteetse 40 – Meeteetse out



Semi-Finals

Little Snake River 61 Farson-Eden 59 – LSR to state

Burlington 54 Cokeville 36 – Burlington to state

Saturday, February 25

St. Stephens vs. Cokeville – 11:10am Loser out, winner to state

Saratoga vs. Farson-Eden – 11:10am Loser out, winner to state

St. Stephens/Cokeville vs. Saratoga/F-E winner – 4pm 3rd Place

Little Snake River vs. Burlington – 2:45pm 1st Place

Read More: Boys Basketball 2A/1A Regional Tournament Results 2017 |