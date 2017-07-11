1st Annual Jason Crompton Memorial 5K Walk/Run Will Benefit Patients At Primary Children’s Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — On July 22nd, 2017 the 1st Annual Jason Crompton Memorial 5K Walk/Run will take place at 5 pm at Bunning Park.

Participants can register early for the event or the day of the event.

Every participant gets an event t-shirt. Following the 5K we will have a BBQ and live music. The band Undercover will be performing.

They are raffling off a Camp Chef Smokepro LUX BBQ grill/smoker valued at $900. Tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. These can be purchased at the Bike & Trike where the grill is on display.

All proceeds from the event are going to Primary Children’s Hospital in SLC.

Click here for the registration form.

Registration:

4:30-5:00 at Bunning Park. Runners who don’t preregister need to be there during these times. Registration ends 5:00. Race starts at 5:00. Mail or drop preregister form by July 14th to:

Dominion Questar, Attn: Steve Leisch, PO Box 1129, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Course: