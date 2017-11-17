2.0 Earthquake Near Mountain View This Morning

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A magnitude 2.0 earthquake struck 16 miles south-south-west of Mountain View at around 8:41 am this morning.
- Previous story GRHS Football All-State and All-Conference Players
- Next story Cowgirl Basketball Earns Double-Digit Win, 61-51, against Denver
ADVERTISING
-
EVENTS
#WHYoming
- #WHYoming: Rhett Burroughs
- #WHYoming: Annie Fletcher
- #WHYoming: Chad Banks
- #WHYoming: David Lee Gutierrez
- #WHYoming: Bitter Sweet Bombshells
ADVERTISING
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Preslie Grace Deckert
- Birth Announcement: Kenzlee Jo Finstad
- Birth Announcement: Addisyn Rose Kobe
SIGN UPReceive a daily email of the top stories on SweetwaterNOW with the Wake-Up Call.