$2.81 Million in Sagebrush Conservation Grants Includes Projects in Wyoming

$2.81 Million in Sagebrush Conservation Grants includes projects in Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming

WYOMING — Last month, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced $2.81 million in grants to benefit grasslands in Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.

The projects funded by these 16 grants will cover 65,000 acres of native North American grasslands throughout the Northern Great Plains.

Conservation work funded through these grants will benefit native wildlife – including pronghorn, mule deer, black-footed ferrets, and greater sage-grouse – while also supporting local communities and ranchers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to join NFWF and our public and private partners in supporting healthy ecosystems throughout the American west.

These grants provide our conservation partners with vital resources to deliver on-the-ground projects that directly benefit wildlife, habitats, people, and livelihoods (including ranching) across intermountain habitats.

Learn more about the wildlife these collaborative conservation grants will help, including those in Sagebrush Country.