20% Chance of Precipitation, with a High Near 68

An unsettled weather pattern will continue across the Cowboy State for the week. The afternoons will see isolated rain showers and thunderstorms develop with associated gusty winds/small hail possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers between 10am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday



A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday