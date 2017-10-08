A 20 Percent Chance Of Rain This Afternoon

A strong front will move across the Cowboy State today through early Monday bringing snow and rain, as well as colder temperatures. A winter weather advisory is in effect today for Natrona County. After the Columbus Day holiday, the rest of the work week will be mainly drier and cool.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 45 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.