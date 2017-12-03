Cloudy Skies with Brisk Winds are expected today with Scattered Rain/Snow by this afternoon…as a Canadian Cold Front slides across the state. More Snow and Colder tonight and early Monday with generally improving conditions by late Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south southwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 39.