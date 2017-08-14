A 20 Percent Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms After 2 pm

Low pressure rotating over the pacific northwest will continue to keep wet and unsettled weather across the region today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce areas of small hail and gusty winds at times. A pacific cold front will move across the area tonight, keeping the cooler and unsettled weather into Tuesday, with Wednesday looking dry.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Tuesday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.