Partly Cloudy Skies and Cooler temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today with widely scattered late day Showers and Thunderstorms. A Canadian Cold Front will then slide across the region Thursday and Friday which will bring a Cooler and Unsettled weather pattern to the Cowboy State. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will continue through Saturday with snow showers possible in the mountains.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of rain before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain before 7am, then isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.