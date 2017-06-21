20 Year Old Cheyenne Man Killed In Rollover

WYOMING — On June 20th, 2017, WHP Troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover at 12:01 a.m. on Interstate 80 at milepost 316.5 near the city of Laramie, Wyoming.

The 2002 Ford Explorer was estimated to be traveling at a speed in excess of 90 mph when the vehicle drifted to the right and exited the highway into the ditch. The driver of the vehicle abruptly steered the vehicle to the left and the vehicle then entered the median area of the highway. The Ford Explorer rolled several times in the median and came to rest on the roof.

The driver, 20-year-old Jesse Rigdon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rigdon was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed and driver fatigue have been listed as contributing factors in the crash.

This marks the 58th fatality on Wyoming highways in 2017 compared to 37 in 2016 and 58 in 2015.