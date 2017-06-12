2017 Concerts in the Park Summer Schedule

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy several evenings of great music under the trees at Bunning Park this summer.

This year’s Concerts in the Park lineup will provide great musical entertainment for residents of all ages. All concerts are FREE to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. Please keep in mind parks are smoke, alcohol and pet free!

Concessions will be available in the park.

For more information about Concerts in the Park, call 307-352-1420.

June Concerts

Wednesday, June 14 – 3D – Classic Rock

– Classic Rock Wednesday, June 21 – Free Agents – Classic Rock

– Classic Rock Wednesday, June 28 – Max-Say-Shun – Variety, Classic Rock and Blues

July Concerts

Wednesday, July 5 – B#s – Classic Rock

– Classic Rock Wednesday, July 12 – Stones Throe – Classic Rock and Blues

– Classic Rock and Blues Wednesday, July 19 – The EIO Band – Variety and Polka

– Variety and Polka Wednesday, July 26 – ZamTrip – Classic Rock

August Concerts

Wednesday, August 9 – Wanted – Rock

– Rock Wednesday, August 16 – Nowhere Fast – Classic Rock

For More Information

Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center:

(307) 352-1420

410 N St

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Rock Springs, WY 82901 Summer Hours: Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Saturday, Sunday

