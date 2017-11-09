2017 Cowboy Joe Club Auction Shatters Previous Record, Raises $490,000

LARAMIE– The 31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction, sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls, held on October 27th at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne raised a new record of $490,000 for Wyoming Athletics.

Proceeds Benefit Student-Athlete Scholarships

Nearly 400 Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athlete scholarships will benefit directly from the revenue raised from this event. Proceeds are matched by the State of Wyoming in their commitment to Wyoming Athletics.

“To have the auction sold out a month in advance is a testament to its popularity. We continue to be amazed and impressed with our incredibly generous Cowboy Joe members and fans who make this event so successful!”, said Randy Welniak, Sr. Associate Athletic Director.



Auction is Club’s Most Successful Fundraising Event

The annual auction, historically the Club’s single-most successful fundraising event of the year, was sold out once again. The evening included a silent auction, dinner and live auction with over 32 items.

Kevin McKinney, Sr. Associate Athletic Director, served as emcee, while Lex Madden served as auctioneer during the live auction.



Presentation Took Place at Border War

A formal presentation took place at the Cowboy Football game versus CSU on November 4th.



32nd Annual Cowboy Joe Auction

The 32nd Annual Cowboy Joe Auction is set for fall 2018 in Cheyenne, WY and the date will be announced next spring.