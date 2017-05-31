2017 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule of Events

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!
Here is a list of events running from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.
Thursday, June 22 Event Schedule
- Green River Spurs 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields at Time TBD
- Contact Adrienne Hintz at 307-871-2709 to sign up!
- Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm
- Battle of the Bands at Expedition Island at 6 pm
- Contact The Radio Network for more info
- Glow Run at Expedition Island at 9 pm
- For more info contact Jennifer Drinkle 307-760-5495
Friday, June 23 Event Schedule
- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am
- Deadline to sign up is June 16
- Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY
- Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am!
- Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm
- Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more
- Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more
- Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more
- Live performances throughout the day
- Radio Network/Bud Light Foosball Tournament at Evers Park at Time TBD
- Friday Night Concert: The Spazmatics at Expedition Island at 6 pm
- Tickets available at Green River & Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce
Saturday, June 24 Event Schedule
- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am
- Deadline to sign up is June 16
- Horseshoes Tournament at Evers Park at 8:30 am
- Cornhole Tournament at Evers Park at 9 am
- Contact Paul Moorman with Green River Little League at 307-871-2288!
- 4 on 4 Volleyball Tournament at Expedition Island at 9 am
- Deadline to sign up is June 16
- “Back to the 80’s” Themed Parade along Uinta Drive at 10 am
- Registration form for the parade is here
- Radio Network/Bud Light Human Foosball Finals at Evers Park at Time TBA
- Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am!
- Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm
- Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more
- Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more
- Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more
- Live performances throughout the day
- Turn Up the Volume — Karaoke in the Park at Evers Park at 11 am
- Dodgeball Tournament at Evers Park at Noon
- Deadline to sign up is June 16
- Green River URA/Main Street’s Smoke Master Challenge at Evers Park at 4 pm
- Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Golf Country Club at 2-5 pm
- Saturday Night Concert: American Dueling Pianos & Comedian Sam Adams at Expedition Island at 6 pm
Sunday, June 25 Event Schedule
- Green River Future Inspirations at Green River High School at 9 am
Check out SweetwaterNOW throughout the week for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.