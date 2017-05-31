2017 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule of Events

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!

Here is a list of events running from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

Thursday, June 22 Event Schedule

Green River Spurs 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields at Time TBD Contact Adrienne Hintz at 307-871-2709 to sign up!

at Zehawi Fields at Time TBD Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm

at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm Battle of the Bands at Expedition Island at 6 pm Contact The Radio Network for more info

at Expedition Island at 6 pm Glow Run at Expedition Island at 9 pm For more info contact Jennifer Drinkle 307-760-5495

at Expedition Island at 9 pm

Friday, June 23 Event Schedule

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am Deadline to sign up is June 16

at Evers Park at 8 am Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY

at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am! Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more Live performances throughout the day

at Evers Park starts at 10 am! Radio Network/Bud Light Foosball Tournament at Evers Park at Time TBD

Tournament at Evers Park at Time TBD Friday Night Concert: The Spazmatics at Expedition Island at 6 pm Tickets available at Green River & Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce

at Expedition Island at 6 pm

Saturday, June 24 Event Schedule

Sunday, June 25 Event Schedule

Green River Future Inspirations at Green River High School at 9 am

