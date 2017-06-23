2017 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule – Friday

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!
Here is the schedule of events happening Friday, June 23.
.
Friday, June 23 Event Schedule
- 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am
- Deadline to sign up is June 16
- Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY
- Festival in the Park at Evers Park from at 10 am to 10 pm
- Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm
- Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more
- Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more
- Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more
- Live performances throughout the day
- Radio Network/Bud Light Foosball Tournament at Evers Park, starting at 10 am.
- Friday Night Concert: The Spazmatics at Expedition Island at 6 pm.
- Tickets are available at the Green River and Rock Springs chambers in advance and will also be available at the door.
- Buy tickets early to avoid standing in line.
- LIKE The Spazmatics on Facebook.
- Tickets available at Green River & Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce
.
- Tickets are available at the Green River and Rock Springs chambers in advance and will also be available at the door.
.
.
.
Check out SweetwaterNOW throughout the week for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.