2017 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule – Friday

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!

Here is the schedule of events happening Friday, June 23.

Friday, June 23 Event Schedule

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am Deadline to sign up is June 16

Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY

at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY Festival in the Park at Evers Park from at 10 am to 10 pm Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more Live performances throughout the day

Radio Network/Bud Light Foosball Tournament at Evers Park, starting at 10 am.

Friday Night Concert: The Spazmatics at Expedition Island at 6 pm. Tickets are available at the Green River and Rock Springs chambers in advance and will also be available at the door.



