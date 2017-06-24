0

2017 Flaming Gorge Days Schedule – Saturday

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!

Here is the schedule of events happening Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Saturday, June 24 Event Schedule

  • 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am
    • Deadline to sign up is June 16
  • Horseshoes Tournament at Evers Park at 8:30 am
  • Cornhole Tournament at Evers Park at 9 am
    • Contact Paul Moorman with Green River Little League at 307-871-2288!
  • 4 on 4 Volleyball Tournament at Expedition Island at 9 am
    • Deadline to sign up is June 16
  • “Back to the 80’s” Themed Parade along Uinta Drive at 10 am
    • Registration form for the parade is here
  • Radio Network/Bud Light Human Foosball Finals at Evers Park starting at 10 am.
  • Festival in the Park at Evers Park from at 10 am to 10 pm
    • Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm
    • Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more
    • Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more
    • Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more
    • Live performances throughout the day
  • Turn Up the Volume — Karaoke in the Park at Evers Park at 11 am
  • Dodgeball Tournament at Evers Park at Noon
    • Deadline to sign up is June 16
  • Green River URA/Main Street’s Smoke Master Challenge at Evers Park at 4 pm
  • Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Golf Country Club at 2-5 pm
  • Saturday Night Concert: American Dueling Pianos & Comedian Sam Adams at Expedition Island at 6 pm.
    •  Tickets are available at the Green River and Rock Springs chambers in advance and will also be available at the door.
      • Buy tickets early to avoid standing in line.
    • Visit the American Dueling Pianos website.
    • Visit Comedian Sam Adams website.

Sunday, June 25 Event Schedule

  • Green River Future Inspirations at Green River High School at 9 am.
3 on 3 basketball tournament ad Flaming Gorge Days

Check out SweetwaterNOW throughout the week for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.

Flaming Gorge Days

 

