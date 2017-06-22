2017 Flaming Gorge Days Thursday Schedule of Events

The 61st Annual Flaming Gorge Days are chock full of events for families to participate in and watch. There is something for everyone. Basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, concerts, a parade, and so much more!

Here is the schedule of events happening Thursday, June 22.

Thursday, June 22 Event Schedule

Green River Spurs 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields at Time TBD Contact Adrienne Hintz at 307-871-2709 to sign up!

at Zehawi Fields at Time TBD Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm

at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm Battle of the Bands at Expedition Island at 6 pm Contact The Radio Network for more info Follow this link for Rules for the Battle http://theradionetwork.net/flaming-gorge-days-2017-battle-of-the-bands-rules/

at Expedition Island at 6 pm Glow Run at Expedition Island at 9 pm For more info contact Jennifer Drinkle 307-760-5495

Check out SweetwaterNOW throughout the week for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.

