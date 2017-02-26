2017 Health & Wellness Testing Offers Screenings to Public

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has announced the dates for their 2017 Health and Wellness Testing.
The screenings and exams offered can help you detect many illnesses, disorders, and health problems before they become an issue. Early detection and prevention is the best protection.
Seniors – 50 and older
- When: March 8 from 6-8 a.m.
- Where: Young at Heart Senior Center
- To Schedule: 307-352-6737
General Public – 18 and older
- When: March 9-10 from 6-8 a.m.
- Where: Memorial Hospital classrooms
- To Schedule: 307-362-6472
Schedule an appointment by calling 307-352-6737 (50 and older)
or 307-362-6472 (18 and up).
OFFERED SCREENINGS & EXAMS
- General Health Screening: $37
- Vitamin D: $30
- Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA): $28
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: $28
- Hemogram: $8
- Hemoglobin A, C: $28
Find out more about the testing and health fair by going to HealthySweetwater.com
