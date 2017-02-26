2017 Health & Wellness Testing Offers Screenings to Public

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has announced the dates for their 2017 Health and Wellness Testing.

The screenings and exams offered can help you detect many illnesses, disorders, and health problems before they become an issue. Early detection and prevention is the best protection.

Seniors – 50 and older

When: March 8 from 6-8 a.m.

Where: Young at Heart Senior Center

To Schedule: 307-352-6737



General Public – 18 and older

When: March 9-10 from 6-8 a.m.

Where: Memorial Hospital classrooms

To Schedule: 307-362-6472

Schedule an appointment by calling 307-352-6737 (50 and older)

or 307-362-6472 (18 and up).

OFFERED SCREENINGS & EXAMS

General Health Screening: $37

Vitamin D: $30

Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA): $28

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: $28

Hemogram: $8

Hemoglobin A, C: $28



Find out more about the testing and health fair by going to HealthySweetwater.com



.