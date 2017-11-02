0

ON-THE-NOW

2017 Model Year Closeout at Whisler!

Want a new 2017 truck or car? Don’t wait! Now is the time.

You can get employee pricing or 20% off MSRP on select 2017 models at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac, only through November!

Employee Pricing on:

  • All 2017 trucks
  • 2017 Camaro
  • 2017 Corvette
  • 2017 Traverse
  • 2017 Tahoe
  • 2017 Suburban

20% off MSRP on:

  • 2017 Cruze
  • 2017 Malibu
  • 2017 Sonic
  • 2017 Impala
  • 2017 Spark
  • 2017 Trax

2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Here’s a peek at what 2017 has to offer…

Click HERE to see the full selection of 2017 Model Year Closeout specials at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Springs.
New 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Conv 1LT

New 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT All Star Edition.

New 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback LT (Automatic)

New 2017 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT

 

Fall into great deals at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac!

